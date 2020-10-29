Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 119,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.