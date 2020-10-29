West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$82.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.00.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE WFT opened at C$62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$21.60 and a 12 month high of C$75.30.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 6.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.