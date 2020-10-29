WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WesBanco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.