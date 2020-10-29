Wells Fargo & Company Increases Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of WEN opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12,991.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after buying an additional 1,389,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3,513.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 623,679 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 296.2% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 784,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 586,156 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
