Wells Fargo & Company Increases Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12,991.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after buying an additional 1,389,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3,513.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 623,679 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 296.2% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 784,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 586,156 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

