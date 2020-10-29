Wedbush Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to “Outperform”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANAB. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

ANAB opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 90,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

