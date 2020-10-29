Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

