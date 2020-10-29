WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of WBSI stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. WebSafety has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
WebSafety Company Profile
