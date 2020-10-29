WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WBSI stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. WebSafety has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

WebSafety Company Profile

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

