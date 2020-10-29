Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $235.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.17. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. AXA lifted its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waters by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

