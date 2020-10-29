Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.60.

Shares of WAT opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Waters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Waters by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

