Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.60.

NYSE:WAT opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

