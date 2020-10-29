Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Up 156.2% in October

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 156.2% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,689,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Water Technologies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Water Technologies International
