Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Up 156.2% in October

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 156.2% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,689,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Water Technologies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

