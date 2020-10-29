WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on WashTec AG (WSU.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of WSU stock opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.71 million and a P/E ratio of 22.81. WashTec AG has a twelve month low of €28.85 ($33.94) and a twelve month high of €57.50 ($67.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.15.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

