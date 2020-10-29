Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 57.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 142.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

