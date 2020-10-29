WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 11,039 Shares

WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 11,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,175.41 ($17,268.15).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,792 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,014.48 ($20,010.34).

On Thursday, October 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,461 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,118.81 ($16,513.44).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,923 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,792.14 ($34,137.24).

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 42,484 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 124,879 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 86,220 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 181,168 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.94.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

