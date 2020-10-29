Walter Villiger Sells 50,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $1,381,831.98.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $593,943.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,500.00.

BLFS stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $930.62 million, a P/E ratio of -90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 145.10 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

