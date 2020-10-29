Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 611.2% in October

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 611.2% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

