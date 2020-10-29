Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €92.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €81.74 ($96.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.58 and its 200 day moving average is €70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €96.04 ($112.99).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

