W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 14,146,420 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59.

About W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

