Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 56,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,072,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VYST opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

