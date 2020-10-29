Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Shares Down 12.3%

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI)’s stock price fell 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.93. 143,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 46,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a P/E ratio of -76.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

