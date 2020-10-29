Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

