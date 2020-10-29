Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

VIST stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Visterra has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Visterra in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visterra in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visterra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visterra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Visterra Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

