Vista Gold (VGZ) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vista Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -11.96 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 35.68

Vista Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 734 2818 2619 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 29.30%. Given Vista Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Gold competitors beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

