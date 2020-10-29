Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.23% of Vista Gold worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.