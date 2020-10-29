Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.83.

Visa stock opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.76. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

