Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

