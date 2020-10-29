Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

