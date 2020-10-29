Vikram Verma Sells 4,116 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $67,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $134,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vikram Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Vikram Verma sold 1,099 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $18,210.43.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $661,970.53.

On Monday, September 21st, Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $429,931.43.

On Thursday, September 17th, Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $210,515.76.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.96. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,399,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in 8X8 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 529,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in 8X8 by 237.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 748,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 526,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

