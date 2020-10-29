ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.75.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.