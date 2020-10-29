Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

VERU opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veru by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 321,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $142,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

