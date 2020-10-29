Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $193.26 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

