Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

