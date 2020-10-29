Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 87,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

