Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 188,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 44,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.