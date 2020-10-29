Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In other news, insider Jim Recer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 194,231 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

