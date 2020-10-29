VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.56. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $125,333.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,173.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in VeriSign by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in VeriSign by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 11,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

