Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares in the company, valued at $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

