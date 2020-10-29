Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 64.9% in October

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VEOEY stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEOEY. Bank of America upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking wateVeolia r and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

