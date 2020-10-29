Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 64.9% in October

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VEOEY stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEOEY. Bank of America upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking wateVeolia r and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

