Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $219,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $287.27 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.73, for a total transaction of $1,179,405.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $433,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.