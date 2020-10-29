Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $287.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

