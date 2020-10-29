Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $122.43, but opened at $134.65. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $133.20, with a volume of 9,301 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

