Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $160.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

VRNS stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

