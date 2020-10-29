Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $138.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $353,902.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

