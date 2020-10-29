Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

