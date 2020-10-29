Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.