Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to Underperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. AXA lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16,749.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 271,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 270,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 192.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 300,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 96.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

