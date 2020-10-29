Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.
VREX stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $505.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 138,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.