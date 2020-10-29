Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

VREX stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $505.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 138,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

