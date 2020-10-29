Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,430 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $167.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.