Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,678,000 after acquiring an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,710,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,787,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after acquiring an additional 139,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

