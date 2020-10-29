Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VTWG opened at $164.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $176.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.